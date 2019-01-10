Agencies partner to offer welding program

Western Maine Community Action and Oxford Hills-Nezinscot Adult Education are partnering with Bancroft Contracting Corporation to offer a new professional welding program. The 92 hour-long program will teach students welding processes used by Bancroft Contracting Corporation and other local employers. Students will learn how to produce high quality welds. The program will include 72 hours of hands-on welding and safety instruction and 20 hours of math for welders and job-readiness skills training.

Hands-on instruction will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. at Bancroft Contracting Corporation, located at 29 Phillips Road in South Paris. Classroom instruction will take place on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m.at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, located at 256 Main Street in South Paris.

Orientation is planned for the last week of January. Classes are tentatively scheduled to start on Tuesday, February 5. Testing on acquired skills will be conducted at the conclusion of the program.

Preregistration is required and includes a formal student intake and assessment. The cost of the 12-week program is $1,955, which includes tuition, test and assessment fees, consumables and equipment, and student personal protective equipment. Income-eligible candidates may qualify for Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act funding available through Western Maine Community Action. For more information, contact Oxford Hills-Nezinscot Adult Education at 743-8842 or adulted@msad17.org.