SeniorsPlus hosts Family Night Out fundraiser at Lost Valley

LEWISTON/AUBUIRN, ME – SeniorsPlus invites the community to support a great cause while enjoying a night of summer fun at Family Night Out, taking place on Wednesday, June 25, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Lost Valley Brew Pub in Auburn. This family-friendly fundraiser will feature live music from local reggae band Roots, Rhythm & Dub, lawn games, children’s activities, raffles, and a 50/50 drawing. In support of the event, Lost Valley will donate 15% of all food sales to the SeniorsPlus Encompass Capital Campaign. Learn more: Family Fundraiser Night Out at Lost Valley 2025

This engaging evening of music, food, and community supports the mission of SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging for Western Maine. For over 50 years, the organization has helped older adults and individuals with disabilities in Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties live independently and with dignity. As Maine now has the highest median age in the country, and more than 20% of the population is over 65, the need for the services provided by SeniorsPlus has never been greater.

This summer, SeniorsPlus will break ground on a new facility on Mollison Way in Lewiston. The building will house a state-of-the-art Meals on Wheels kitchen and an expanded lifelong learning center—key resources that help older adults stay healthy, engaged, and at home for as long as possible.

Sponsorship Opportunity – $1,000 Event Sponsor Sponsoring Family Night Out at Lost Valley is a $1,000 opportunity to support the SeniorsPlus Encompass Capital Campaign while gaining visibility in the community. Sponsors will be recognized in event promotions, have a presence at the event, and may host a children’s activity or speak during the evening.