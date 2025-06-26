ACCB presents free July 2 concert to celebrate Independence Day

AUBURN, ME – The Auburn Community Concert Band will present an evening of patriotic music on Wednesday, July 2nd at Festival Plaza in downtown Auburn. The free concert will take place from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. at this Main Street location.

The 90-minute performance will include well-known marches and patriotic songs, along with hit songs made popular by Neil Diamond, the Beach Boys, Earth, Wind and Fire, and the Four Seasons.

The band will also play a tribute to audience members who have served in the Armed Forces, by performing the theme song of all five military branches.

According to Band Director Milt Simon, this may be the only such patriotic-themed concert of its kind taking place anywhere in Central Maine. He stated that the music to be performed by this 49-member band will reflect the country’s sentiments of patriotism and nostalgia, in a true showing of Americana.

People planning to attend the event should bring their own lawn chair on which to sit, and are advised to arrive well before the 7:00 p.m. start time, as the largest audience of the summer is anticipated. Ample free parking will be available in the parking garage located across the street from the Plaza. Auburn’s Age Friendly group will be onsite selling refreshments, and portable toilets will be available alongside the parking garage.

This will be the band’s 3rd performance of their 10-week summer series. Concerts will continue to take place every Wednesday evening through August 20th, weather permitting. For more information, including a weekly song listing, visit the band’s web site at www.auburncommunityband.com.

Auburn Community Concert Band