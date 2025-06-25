Creativity, community take to the street for Art Walk Block Party

LEWISTON, ME – It’s officially outdoor fun season in Maine, and on Friday, June 27th, downtown Lewiston is the place to be. Between 5-8pm, Lisbon Street will be blocked off between Ash and Main streets for LA Arts’ second annual Art Walk Block Party. From fine arts to local crafts indoors and out, food trucks to full-service local restaurants, and live performances from one end of the street to the other, there’s something for everyone at this free, family-friendly event.

Art Walk LA turns Lewiston’s downtown into a bustling arts district on the final Friday of each month from May through September. For the June 27th Block Party, organizers are going all out with featured artists, performers, vendors, and venues, including:

Juggler Jason Tardy and Aerial Jade performing in Dufresne Plaza

Taiko Drummers at the opposite end of the event strip

Live painting with muralists Serafim Yssolo and The Color Wizard

Caricatures and macrame crafting in the Wicked Wing Alley family zone

Visual art from Jason Alexander of Fogbreaker Studios (MEDco, 40 Lisbon St.), Edna Sebastia? (Angolan Community of Maine, 86 Lisbon St.), Mariah Pfeiffer (Androscoggin Historical Society, 93 Lisbon St.), Libby Sipe (LA Arts, 168 Lisbon St.), Kayleigh Pulsifer (Ellard Studios, upstairs at 178 Lisbon St.), and others;

Hands-on activities with Art Van;

“Name That Mystery House” game at Androscoggin Historical Society;

Open studios with visual artworks-in-progress from Clara Boluc and live piano music, photography, and vintage clothing from Shanti Deschaine at Ellard Studios;

“I Wish My Teacher Knew” window display and Friends of LPL book sale outside the Lewiston Public Library;

Food truck fare from Lucky Cat Coffee, Alabama BBQ, Rollin in the Dough, and Yeti Dogs;

and more!

Building on the energy from last month’s successful Art Walk event, June’s Art Walk LA Block Party is not to be missed.

Event Details

Location: Lewiston’s Downtown Arts District on lower Lisbon St.

Time: 5:00-8:00 pm

FMI: www.laarts.org/artwalk

Share your favorite Art Walk LA experiences: #finalfridayla

Free and open to the public; kid-friendly

Call for Artists: Artists, musicians, craftspeople, and performers are encouraged to participate in future Art Walks by registering at www.laarts.org/artwalk. Art Walk LA is a great opportunity for artists to share their work, connect with new audiences, and be a part of a thriving and supportive arts community.

Thanks to our Champion sponsors!

LA Arts continues to engage and inspire a vibrant community through arts and culture with support from its generous Champion Sponsors, including: Austin & Associates; Baxter Brewing; Berman & Simmons; Brann & Isaacson; City of Auburn; City of Lewiston; Davis Family Foundation; Elmina B. Sewall Foundation; Helen & George Ladd Charitable Fund; Liberty Mutual Group; Maine Arts Commission; Maine Community Foundation; Morton Kelly Charitable Trust; Mount Auburn Dental; Onion Foundation; Platz Associates; Sun Journal; Town Fair Tire Foundation; Turner Publishing.