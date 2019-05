Sue Tymoczko (l.), with Kay Grindall

The Androscoggin Retired Educators’ Association recently presented its Leadership Award to Sue Tymoczko at the Maine Education Retired Convention in Augusta. Tymoczko, who taught math at Edward Little High School for 32 years, is the group’s membership chair. For many years, she has served as captain of teams participating in the Dempsey Challenge and Autism Walk. She also works as a tax preparer for AARP and is a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and the Red Hat Society.