CMCC honors Medical Assistant Program grads

Pictured here (l. to r.) are Michelle Snow, Nicole Herald, Kristen Rickett, Taylor Bergeron, Halimo Mire, Brooke Reynolds, and Lisa Yaworksy.

A Pinning Ceremony was held earlier this month for graduates of the Central Maine Community College Medical Assistant Program. Family and friends were in attendance as members of the program’s 2019 graduating class were awarded their special medical assistant pins. Also participating in the ceremony were externship coordinator Anne Russo-Ladd and instructors Dr. Carmin Iadonisi and Tracey Martin.

The Medical Assistant associate degree program at CMCC prepares graduates for entry-level employment in settings in which medical secretarial and/or basic clinical and laboratory training are required. The program curriculum includes coursework in anatomy and physiology, communications, medical administrative procedures, medical law and ethics, medical transcription, and medical assistant clinical procedures.