Auburn hosts Comp Plan “Open House” events

AUBURN, ME – The City of Auburn’s newest Comprehensive Plan process is well underway. The 2026 Comprehensive Plan Committee, together with city staff and a consultant, is gathering public input through surveys, workshops, and public meetings to create a community-driven plan.

The city continues to seek meaningful input from residents and plans to host three “Comp Plan Open House” events in the weeks to come. Residents, business owners and stakeholders are invited to attend one – or all – of these Open House events.

The first Comp Plan Open House is entitled, “Fields, Forests, and Flowing Waters: A Visioning Event for Auburn’s Natural Environment.” It will be held at Lake Grove Park (2 Fair Street) on Saturday, July 19, from 10:00AM to noon.

Attendees will be encouraged to share ideas about the future of Auburn’s lakes, rivers, streams, open spaces, and land use for Auburn’s 2026 Comprehensive Plan. This openhouse style event will feature interactive activities for all ages to share your ideas, plus live music, local food, and games for children. [Rain date: Wednesday, August 6, 4:00-6:00PM, Auburn Senior Community Center, Pettengill Park]

The next Open House in the series will be “Streets, Structures, Spaces, & Future: A Visioning Event for Auburn’s Built Environment.” It will be held at the Auburn Senior Community Center (48 Pettengill Park Road) on Wednesday, July 30, from 6:00 to 8:00PM.

Attendees will be invited to shape the future of Auburn’s homes, neighborhoods, transportation, economy, and cultural landmarks. This event will be a fun and interactive listening session focused on how we live, move, and build in Auburn. Attendees will share their thoughts and ideas through hands-on activities, visioning stations, and conversations.

The final Comp Plan Open House will be “People, Public Services, and Places: A Visioning Event for Auburn’s People and City Services.” It will be held on Wednesday, July 23, from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Edward Little High School (77 Harris Street).

This interactive session will welcome input on how Auburn can best support its residents through quality facilities, efficient and helpful services, and smart investments. From schools and parks to public safety and other services, residents’ feedback will be warmly welcomed.

Auburn’s 2026 Comprehensive Plan will guide the city’s growth and development over the next decade. We encourage everyone to get involved! Help us build a community-driven plan that is accessible and easy to use; that reflects our city’s vision, values and priorities and provides a roadmap to achieve that vision.

Information on Auburn’s Comprehensive Plan process – and the many ways to get involved – can be found at tinyurl.com/plan-auburn.