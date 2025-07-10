Auditions for non-equity actors at The Public Theatre

LEWISTON, ME – The Public Theatre in Lewiston, Maine will be holding auditions for local non-Equity actors for the roles of Buster (the sheriff) in MISERY and Fred in A CHRISTMAS CAROL.

Auditions will be held on Monday July 21, 2025 from 5pm – 8:30pm at The Public Theatre, 31 Maple Street, Lewiston.

All roles are salaried.

To schedule an audition appointment and request the sides to prepare, please call 207-782-2211.

The Public Theatre’s rehearsal schedule is generally noon – 8pm, M-F and 11-4 on Sat. Tech week hours for MISERY are (3) 10-hour days, (Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday heading into opening night on Oct 24). There is some rehearsal schedule flexibility for the play MISERY. There is NO flexibility for the rehearsal or performance schedule for A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Both shows will be offering morning mid-week student matinees.

We are casting the following roles:

MISERY by William Goldman based on the novel by Stephen King

Contract Dates: Oct 6 – Nov 9, 2025. Director: Janet Mitchko

Salary $600 a week

BUSTER: (30’s 50’s — male or female, any ethnicity) Buster is a small town local sheriff investigating a report that the famous novelist Paul Sheldon may be missing somewhere in the community. Having been raised in a small town, they are very friendly, helpful and somewhat trusting. There are some physical demands (choreographed falling and being dragged) in this role.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL adapted by Christopher Schario.

CONTRACT DATES: 12/1 – 12/14/25. Director: Christopher Schario

Salary: $600 a week

FRED/CHRISTMAS PRESENT: Male, age 20’s – 40, any ethnicity. Scrooge’s indomitably cheery nephew brimming with goodwill. He also plays the ghost of Christmas Present filled to the brim with this same joyful spirit. This adaptation features a small cast playing multiple roles. All actors perform narration of Dickens’ text, as well as scene work in both British dialect and Standard American. Requires versatile playful actors, skilled with language.