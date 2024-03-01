Auditions announced for CLT’s “Alice in Wonderland”

AUBURN, ME — “Alice in Wonderland” is the classic story of a young girl who falls down a rabbit hole and finds herself in a fantastical world filled with colorful characters and exciting and unusual adventures. CLT is looking for approximately 26 actors, some roles may be doubled.

Auditions for Alice in Wonderland at LA/CLT are March 10 and 11 at 6pm at 30 Academy St, Auburn ME. Auditioners need only attend one day of auditions. However, callbacks may be scheduled later in the week.

Those wishing to audition for the Mad Hatter may be asked to perform some light choreography.

For more information, contact info@LACLT.com

The production dates for “Alice in Wonderland ” are June 14-23.

L/A Community Little Theatre, located at 30 Academy Street in Auburn, has been producing live theatre since 1940. A volunteer, non-profit organization, our goal is to provide affordable and quality entertainment in the performing arts as well as education, training, and experience in theatre for area youth. www.laclt.com.