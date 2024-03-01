Boiler operator, land surveyor technician trainings offered

High-Pressure Boiler Operator Training 2024

AUBURN, ME – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is partnering with area employers and service providers to recruit candidates interested in completing their High-Pressure Boiler Operator Certification.

Information and registration for the free program is available at centralmaine.cc/workforceapply.

Running from March 19th – June 18th, this course offers a practical approach, knowledge, and techniques to power plant operation and is designed to prepare the student to sit for the Maine High-Pressure Boiler License Exam. Upon completing this course and the required in-service experience under a state-issued training permit, the student can take the Central Maine Community College licensing exam. The cost of the exam is included.

The average starting wage for a High-Pressure Boiler Operator is $42,000 in the State of Maine.

Registration for this course is required.

This training is just one of the many free courses offered by Workforce and Professional Development including Introduction to Phlebotomy, Certified Pharmacy Technician, Computer Support Specialist – 2 Course Bundle, CETP Gas Training, Refrigerant EPA 608, Fiber Optic Technician, Heat Pump Installer Training, and the Welding Academy.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.

Land Surveyor Technician I

The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is partnering with area employers and service providers to recruit candidates interested in completing their 15-hour Land Surveyor Technician Certification. The In-Person Course Dates: March 7 – April 4, 2024, Thursdays 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Information and registration for the free program is available at centralmaine.cc/workforceapply

The Survey Technician I course provides preparatory training for a nationally recognized Land Survey Technician certification. The course covers the setup for surveying stations, sequence stationing, data collection, recording observed angles, recording distances, utilizing point coding, and taking survey notes. The course will also cover reading topographical maps, CAD software operations, and following safety guidelines in the field. Upon completion, the cost of the exam is covered, students earn a Digital Badge, and starting salaries trend at over $31,000 with opportunity for advancement.

This training is just one of the many free courses offered by Workforce and Professional Development including Introduction to Phlebotomy, CNA Lewiston, Computer Support Specialist – 2 Course Bundle, CETP Gas Training, Heat Pump Installer, Refrigerant EPA 608, High-Pressure Boiler, Fiber Optics Technician, and the Welding Academy.

These programs are funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program (MJRP). The course materials and exam fees are also covered. Participants must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. Candidates are only eligible to participate in one MJRP program being offered at any of the seven colleges in the Maine Community College System.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.