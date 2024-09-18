AUBURN, ME — Auburn and Lewiston, Maine have a significant Irish heritage: In 1850 nearly one in four people in Lewiston was of Irish descent, and from about 1880 to about 1920 the Irish dominated the social and political scene of the city. Auburn, too, had its Irish community and neighborhoods. “McCarthy” is the most numerous surname in Ireland, and was a leading name in late 19th and early 20th Century Auburn and Lewiston.

Local historian and author, John Henderson, will be giving a talk at the Auburn Public Library discussing the key findings of his original genealogical research assembled in his recently published work, Early McCarthy Families of Co. Androscoggin, Maine. Henderson studied 38+ families and will discuss origins in Ireland, as well as occupational and settlement patterns in Androscoggin County.

This author talk will take place on Thursday, September 26, starting at 4 p.m. in the Androscoggin Community Room.

For more information about other upcoming programs at the Auburn Public Library, visit their website at www.auburnpubliclibrary.org.