Central Maine Medical Center adds new OB-GYN provider

LEWISTON, ME — Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) is pleased to announce the addition of a new provider.

Sara Goldsholl, MD, is joining the team at Central Maine Obstetrics-Gynecology on the CMMC campus.

Dr. Goldsholl chose to be an OB-GYN because it’s one of the few fields that allows her to care for patients through multiple stages of their lives, from childbirth through menopause. She is particularly interested in managing high-risk pregnancies and minimally invasive gynecologic surgery techniques.

“My healthcare philosophy involves delivering high-quality, evidence-based care while considering each patient’s wishes and values so we can create a personalized care plan. I want my patients to know that they always have a voice in their healthcare and that there is no one-size-fits-all treatment plan for any given issue.”

Dr. Goldsholl earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock and completed her residency at Louisiana State University in Shreveport. She also holds a da Vinci Robotics certification.

With complementing teams of physicians and midwives, Central Maine Obstetrics- Gynecology provides obstetrical and gynecological services to women of all ages. Services include pelvic exams, pap smears, menopause care, contraception and reproductive care and treatment of infections. Pregnancy care, including high-risk pregnancies, are also included.

CMMC also recently made Newsweek Magazine’s list of “Best Maternity Hospitals.”