Call to action: Local businesses need our help

By Mayor Mark Cayer

Dear Fellow Community Members,

Lewiston’s largest employer consists of local businesses who employ our neighbors—our friends and family members. These businesses need your help more than ever.

Governor Janet Mills has made the difficult decision to close all dine-in establishments and bars and recommended the closure of all other non-essential businesses for the next two weeks. I believe these closures may be extended.

Two weeks of no income or reduced income threatens the survival of our local businesses. In fact, right now, our community is at risk of losing 40% to 50% of its businesses.

How Can We Help?

Our businesses are there when we need them. They regularly provide us with quality products and services, support our non-profits, donate to school/community fundraisers, and are assets to Lewiston. Now, they need us!

Please reach out to our local businesses and support them now!

In efforts to remain open, to keep people employed, and serve the community safely by following CDC guidelines, many of our restaurants are offering food to go, and retail businesses are providing curbside pick-up and delivery options. Even breweries and wine and beer shops are finding creative ways to continue to operate for their customers.

From flower shops to variety stores and from retailers to service providers, they need us today. If you prefer to support them remotely, you may purchase gift cards online or by phone. Each transaction makes an immediate impact for our local businesses who have given so much to this City. Also, one innovative way you can double your help is to purchase a gift card that can be donated to an area non-profit.

Earlier this week, I asked City staff to begin an immediate outreach to our small businesses and now ask Lewiston’s State and Federal delegations who have been working tirelessly for our community to be part of this immediate call for action.

Also, I call upon the city’s largest businesses and institutions including the City of Lewiston, Lewiston Public Schools, Bates College, Central Maine Medical Center, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, and any other business on solid footing to immediately find innovative ways to shift as much purchasing as they can to our local small businesses. Gift cards to recognize your employees are just one small way you can make a difference for your neighbors and community. Residents and larger businesses, if you can show your commitment to our community during this difficult time by buying something from a Lewiston establishment, it will make a difference! Please utilize their social media or call ahead to see how you can avail yourself of their products and services under these tough conditions. Our small businesses are innovative and resourceful, and that’s what keeps them going. Let’s help them do just that by demonstrating how important they are to you and the City of Lewiston!