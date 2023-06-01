Clean Sweep at Back at Bates! June 11

LEWISTON, ME (May 26, 2023) — What: Bates College Clean Sweep Sale

When: Sunday, June 11th 2023 8 am

Where: Bates Underhill Arena, 145 Russell Street, Lewiston, ME

Bates College will host the popular “Clean Sweep” yard sale again this year. Doors will open at 8am.

This popular community event, held since 1991, remains one of the largest community tag sales in Maine. Thousands of eager bargain-hunters are expected to attend the sale which, in years past, has raised as much as $40,000 for participating nonprofits. This year’s event is in support of John F. Murphy Homes.

The bulk of the sale items come from Bates College students who donate an estimated 5,000 items, including dorm room furniture, appliances, electronics, sports equipment, camping gear, rugs, clothing, and kitchenware.

The Bates Clean Sweep yard sale has three goals:

Keep students’ used goods out of the waste stream

Hold a low-cost yard sale for the people of Lewiston/Auburn

Donate all the proceeds to local nonprofits

In the past, bargain hunters have arrived hours before the doors open for this anticipated sale, so interested residents should plan accordingly.