CMCC Nursing Program Reaccredited

Nursing students at work in the patient simulation lab at Central Maine Community College. The nursing program at the college recently earned reaccreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. (Photo courtesy of CMCC)

From CMCC

The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) in September granted continuing accreditation through 2028 to the associate degree in nursing program at Central Maine Community College (CMCC).

The purpose of the ACEN is to provide specialized accreditation for all levels of nursing education and transition-to-practice programs located in the United States, U.S. Territories, and internationally. The monitoring of certificate, diploma, and degree offerings is tied closely to state examination and licensing rules and to the oversight of preparation for work in the profession.

Approximately 100 students are enrolled in the Nursing program at CMCC, which is also approved by the Maine State Board of Nursing. The program blends general education and nursing courses, hands-on instruction in simulation labs, and faculty-led clinical rotations at local healthcare affiliates. Graduates are eligible to sit for the National Council Licensing Exam (NCLEX) for licensure as a registered nurse.