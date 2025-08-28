Search process for next Lewiston Police Chief begins

LEWISTON, ME – Lewiston City Administrator Bryan Kaenrath outlined today how the city will begin its search for a new police chief, a process that will include a broad search, community participation and guidance from a community advisory committee.

“We are committed to transparency in fulfilling this very important position,” Kaenrath said. “As a part of that commitment, we are adding a public input session to this very important conversation.” Kaenrath noted that community input plays an important role in shaping the qualities and priorities sought in the next top law enforcement official for the City of Lewiston.

Residents were invited to a community input session hosted by City Administrator Kaenrath on Tue., Aug. 26.

Another key component to the search will be the driven by a five-member Advisory Search Committee. Representing the Advisory Search Committee will be the City Administrator; a representative of Lewiston Public Schools; a representative with a law enforcement background; and two community members reflective of the city’s diverse population. The committee will be tasked with helping to review applications and provide feedback throughout the process.

“As we look ahead, we intend to cast a wide net — across the country, throughout the State and here in Lewiston — to find a leader who will bring integrity, compassion, and sound judgment to the role,” said Kaenrath. “One who can further strengthen the trust between the department and the community.”

The decision to name the new Lewiston Police Chief comes at a time when Chief Dave St. Pierre announced his retirement after serving 33 years in the department. “Chief St. Pierre served with great distinction,” said Kaenrath. “As Chief St. Pierre concludes his tenure, we are committed to selecting a Chief who can continue advancing the department’s work and continue strengthening its role in serving Lewiston.”

Under Lewiston’s City Charter, the city administrator appoints the police chief.