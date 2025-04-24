CMCC’s Central Maine Education Foundation to host annual awards

AUBURN, ME – On Wednesday, April 30, 2025 the Central Maine Education Foundation Board of Directors will host its Annual Awards fundraiser on the campus of Central Maine Community College starting at 3:30pm. This event is the Foundation’s major annual fundraiser and is slated to raise more than $30,000 in funding for student scholarships.

The program will include welcoming remarks from Foundation Board Chair Jennifer Hogan; updates on the College’s projects and activities delivered by CMCC President Dr. Betsy Libby; The event will conclude with the presentation of awards to students, employees, and supporters for their achievements or contributions to the college.

The list of award recipients highlighted in the event’s award presentations include Emma Dionna of Auburn, Ivy Hutchinson of New Vineyard, Logan Levesque of Greene, and Zulma Lizarazo of South Portland who will be named to the Phi Theta Kappa All-Maine Academic Team; Victoria Wile of Gray being named CMCC Student of the Year; Camila Cateriano of Lewiston receiving the Community Spirit Award; Ernesto Kinda of Angola receiving the Courage to Rise Award recipient; Mindy Joseph of Lewiston receiving the Yes, I Can Award recipient; Faustina Harriet of Livermore Falls receiving the Triumph Over Adversity award; Justin Mason of Greene receiving the Student Veteran of the Year; Kelvin Boateng receiving the Student Employee of the Year; Ella Lavigne of Fort Collins, CO receiving the Female Athlete of the Year and Jeremiah Gomez of Old Orchard Beach receiving the Male Athlete of the Year. Community awards include the President’s award being given to Steve English, a long-time supporter of CMCC Athletics and MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital will be named the Community Partner of the Year. Employees will also be recognized for their contributions; Maria D’Auria of Lewiston as Faculty Member of the Year, Halene Mansir as Adjunct Faculty Member of the Year, and Brian Landry as Staff Member of the Year.

Members of the community are welcome to purchase sponsorship at various levels or tickets to attend this celebratory event. Proceeds from the event are added to the CM Education Foundation’s unrestricted scholarship fund to directly benefit CMCC students.

The mission of the Foundation is to provide financial support to CMCC and its students, to advocate on behalf of the college, and to nurture relationships with the community and constituencies. The CM Education Foundation has raised more than $1.5 million dollars in scholarships for the college and holds an investment portfolio of nearly $2 million dollars.

For more information on the event and the CM Education Foundation, visit www.cmcc.edu/annualawards.