Tickets on sale for Maine’s Got Talent

LEWISTON, ME – Tickets are now available for Maine’s Got Talent 2025, a live music competition presented by Maine Community Bank and hosted by Andwell Health Partners. The event will take place on Saturday, May 3, at the Franco Center, 46 Cedar Street in Lewiston.

Now in its latest season, Maine’s Got Talent showcases eight performers from across the state, each competing for cash prizes. Winners will be determined by a combination of judge scores and audience votes.

A reception will begin at 6:00 p.m., followed by the show at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at mgt2025.eventbrite.com.

This year’s lineup includes:

Jen Schultz & Erin-Margaret Libby – Vocal duo from Norway

Russell Kaback – Guitarist and vocalist from Southern Maine

Elaina Hubble – Singer and pianist from Portland

Lindsay Hamilton – Vocalist from Biddeford

Amy Stacey Curtis – Ukulele artist from Lewiston

Vexica – Alt rock band from Auburn

Dylan Medlin – Country/bluegrass singer from Old Orchard Beach

Larnie Rose Lytton – Vocalist from Lincolnville

Proceeds from the event will support Andwell Health Partners’ pediatric programming and services, which provide essential care and early intervention for more than 650 children and families throughout Maine.

For more information, visit www.andwell.org or contact Leslie Ogilvie, Community Relations & Development Manager, at (207) 330-0777 or leslie.ogilvie@andwell.org.

Sponsors include Maine Community Bank, Northeast Fuel Pay, Emerson Chevrolet and Maine Chevy Dealers, Geiger, MatrixCare, New England Cancer Specialists, The Fortin & Pinette Group, First Choice Printing, and Praxis Motion Pictures.