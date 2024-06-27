CMH wins national award for commitment to quality

LEWISTON, ME — Central Maine Healthcare (CMH), which includes Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) in Lewiston, Bridgton Hospital, Rumford Hospital and numerous healthcare practices, is a recipient of the 2024 IPRO Quality Award. The award from the Island Peer Review Organization recognizes commitment to and success in improving patient outcomes and reducing readmissions.

Central Maine Healthcare is committed to improving outcomes and reducing readmissions, in part by improving transition plans from the hospital to home, consistently following up with patients after they are discharged and by making referrals to care management providers within our network, among other efforts.

“This award really says a lot about the work being done by Quality Services and others here at CMH,” said John Alexander, MD, chief operating officer, Central Maine Healthcare.

“Reducing readmissions means reducing healthcare costs, but more importantly, it means our team members are making sure our patients are cared for while they are in our hospitals and that they get the care they need after they leave so they can stay home and stay well.”

“Central Maine Healthcare exemplifies the dedication of healthcare providers across the spectrum who have committed themselves to providing the highest quality of care,” said Clare Bradley, MD, IPRO’s senior vice president and chief medical officer. “It has done so despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages, an aging workforce and growing number of patients with complex needs.”

IPRO is a non-profit organization that works with government agencies, providers and patients to implement innovative programs that bring policy ideas to life. IPRO holds contracts with federal, state and local government agencies, as well as private-sector clients, in more than 34 states and the District of Columbia.

Angela Dubuc, system director of quality services, Central Maine Healthcare, accepts IPRO award.