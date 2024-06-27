Home At Last celebrates Auburn office with ribbon cutting

AUBURN, ME — Home At Last-Maine Real Real Estate Co’s newest Branch Office celebrated its Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening on Wednesday, June 12th, with more than 100 attendees throughout the day. Michelle Gosselin, the Branch Owner, along with the L/A Chamber of Commerce, organized the event. The guests included local dignitaries, Board Members, Mayor Harmon, as well as numerous family members, friends, and business associates. Michelle Gosselin and her teammates, Elizabeth Splane & Tim Ervin invite you to stop by to receive a free gift during the month of June. The branch office is located at 229 Center Street, Suite 9, Auburn.

Home At Last Team: Tim Ervin, Elizabeth Splane, Michelle Gosselin Ervin, Marlene Jolicoeur and Shanna Cox, LA Chamber President. Photo Credit: Leah’s Lens Photography