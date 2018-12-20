Concert pianist performs at Franco Center this weekend

The distinguished American concert pianist Diane Walsh will make her Gendron Franco Center debut on Friday, December 21 at 7 p.m. The latest entry in the center’s 2018-19 Piano Series, the program will reflect Walsh’s vast and varied repertoire, featuring works by J.S. Bach, Liszt, Brahms, and “A Little Suite for Christmas, A.D. 1979” by American composer George Crumb.

A Steinway Artist, Walsh has appeared throughout the world in solo recitals, concerto performances, and with chamber ensembles. Abroad, she has appeared with orchestras in Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Russia, and Brazil. In the U.S., she has performed as a guest soloist with the American Symphony Orchestra and the orchestras of Austin, Delaware, Indianapolis, San Francisco, St. Louis, and Syracuse. Among the noted conductors with whom she has collaborated are David Amado, Leon Botstein, Grant Cooper, Keith Lockhart, and David Zinman. In March, she will perform the Schumann piano concerto with the Portland Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Ruth Reinhardt.

Among her many honors, Walsh has received awards at the Concert Artists Guild International Competition and the Young Concert Artists International Auditions. She has also won top prizes in the Salzburg Mozart Competition, the William Kapell International Competition, and the Busoni International Competition. She has been a prizewinner in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and also received that competition’s chamber music award.

Walsh’s work on the theater stage has broadened the public’s recognition of her musical gifts. In 2007, she joined the Washington, D.C. debut production of “33 Variations,” Moises Kaufman’s award-winning play focused on Beethoven’s last years, performing “Diabelli Variations” on stage throughout the play. She was the pianist for its opening on Broadway, which took place at the Eugene O’Neill Theater and starred Jane Fonda, appearing in 113 performances. In 2011, she joined Ms. Fonda for a five-week run in Los Angeles.

Walsh taught at the Mannes College of Music for 32 years and, in January 2014, moved with her husband, writer Richard Pollak, to Maine. In the fall of 2015, she was the Visiting Artist at Colby College.

Admission is $15; students will be admitted free of charge. A season pass for the remaining four concerts in the series is available for $40. A pre-concert social hour will begin when the doors open at 6 p.m.

The Dolard and Priscilla Gendron Franco Center is located at 46 Cedar Street in Lewiston. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and two hours before every show. For more information or to buy tickets, call 783-1585 or see FrancoCenter.org.