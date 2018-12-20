Wicked Illustrations hosts solstice celebration and exhibit

December 21 is the official first day of winter and the longest night of the year, the Winter Solstice. Wicked Illustrations Studio and Gallery in Lewiston will host a traditional solstice celebration featuring an art exhibit inspired by the season on Friday, December 21, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Called “The Magic of Winter: A Solstice-Inspired Night,” the event will feature art by house artists, wine, music, and even a traditional yule log. The event will also have an added bonus. The primary intention of most winter solstice celebrations is to release the dark in favor of the light, the old in favor or the new, and to welcome back the light as each day begins to grow longer.

Guests are invited to release the old and leave with something new. Bring an item that represents something you wish to release in the New Year and leave with a complimentary candle to light and send out your good intentions for yourself and for the world. Participants can make their intentions even stronger by lighting their candles at midnight on the night of the event. If you can’t make the event, candles are available at Wicked Illustrations.

The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit will be on view through January. Wicked Illustrations Studio and Gallery is located at 140 Canal Street in Lewiston. For more information, see www.wickedillustrations.com.