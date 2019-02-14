Just as the City of Auburn is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, a local church building has been a prominent part of the city’s skyline for 150 years. Court Street Baptist Church, founded in 1859, conducted its first service in its new building at 129 Court Street on January 24, 1869. This was just one month before the Maine Legislature granted the charter to the City of Auburn on February 22, 1869.

In celebration of these milestones, the church will serve as an official “birthday cake” site for the City of Auburn on Friday, February 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. As a bonus, the church will offer tours of the facility at this time.

Church members will serve the cake and punch. Local historians Doug Hodgkin and Annette Dorey will provide informal stories on the church’s history, stained glass windows, and Hook organ. Organist Kathy Haley will play a few selections to demonstrate the organ’s features. Those attending will also be able to view the church’s newly refurbished education wing, which is the only part of the building that was built in the twentieth century.