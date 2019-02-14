Sacred Heart Church presents third annual Cabaret Show

Sacred Heart Church of Auburn will present its third annual Cabaret Show on Saturday, February 23 at 7 p.m. This variety show for all ages will once again be hosted by guest entertainer Louis Philippe.

“Cabaret Night” is just one of many events the parish has undertaken as part of a fundraising drive launched in 2015 to help purchase, refurbish, and install a 1954 Casavant Opus 2277 Pipe Organ, which was acquired through a donation to the parish from the Sisters of Notre Dame in Toledo, Ohio.

The secondary goal of the Sister Elizabeth Platt Pipe Organ Fund is to provide education and training programs to parish organists, choirs, and cantors, and subsidized organ lessons for deserving and talented young people.

Sister Elizabeth Platt, C.O.C., who recently passed away, dedicated more than 30 years of service to Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in religious education and the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults program.A period of her life she often spoke about with great fondness was her years of ministry teaching children to sing the parts of the Mass. She also worked with the Boys’ Choir in Boston before coming to Maine.

Pam Vaillancourt, who will also performin the show, will once again serve as stage and sound manager for this year’s event.A familiartalent from the L-A area, she began singing in the church choir in her elementary school days, served as music director for Sacred Heart Church for many years, and is a well-known advocate of music and ministry.

“Our first two Cabaret nights were a great success, and people have been asking if we would continue to have these shows” said Vaillancourt. “The amount of talent we have in our parish is amazing. Singers, guitarists, magicians, and comedians – we are very lucky to have so many who are willing to come together and put on a show like this for the benefit of our community.”

This year’s line-up of diverse acts includes the Daigneault Family, “Mr. Ray” (Ray Marchessault), Cassi Griesbach, George Harris, Tony and Vinnie La Judice, magician Mark Vaillancourt, Pam Vaillancourt, and a surprise comedy line-up.

The parish hall is in the basement of the church, located at the corner of Minot and Western Avenues in Auburn. Tickets are $15. For more information, call the IHM office at 782-8096.