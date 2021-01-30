From City of Lewiston

LEWISTON – Dog owners in Lewiston have several options for re-licensing their pets for the new year with the Lewiston City Clerk’s Department.

In order to license a dog, the dog must have a current rabies vaccination. Dog licensing ensures rabies vaccination which protects the health of the pets and ultimately the community. Rabies is a serious problem in some areas of the state so pet owners are encouraged to keep their dog’s rabies vaccinations up to date.

As a convenience, dog owners may obtain a license by mail, using the new red City Hall Drop Box next to the Park St entrance; or online; or in person at City Hall. The dog owner must provide a copy of the current rabies certificate if not already on file, along with the dog’s name, the owner’s name, address and phone number, and a check payable to the City of Lewiston for the correct amount. Dog license fees are $11.00 for a male or female dog; $6.00 for a spayed or neutered animal.

Residents who wish to process their dog’s license online can do so at the City’s website at www.lewistonmaine.gov/123/dog-licenses. Once received, the tag for the new year will be mailed to the owner.

The City Clerk’s Department has office hours on Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Many dog owners may not have re-licensed their pet because they may have misplaced the animal’s rabies certificate, which is required to be shown at the time of licensing. Pet owners should contact their veterinarian’s office to request a duplicate copy of the rabies certificate if they cannot locate their copy.

Questions can be directed to the City Clerk’s Department at 513-3124.