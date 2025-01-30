Final weekend of TPT’s Every Brilliant Thing

Don’t miss the final performances this weekend at The Public Theatre of their funny, moving and unforgettable production of Every Brilliant Thing, running this Thursday – Sun, Jan 30 – Feb 2. Bonus Pre-show events include a Thursday wine-tasting, and Saturday night beer sampling! If you have ever written a “gratitude list”, or lost your reasons that make like worth living, this humorous, heartbreaking and delightfully surprising interactive play is for you. For Tickets and more information visit www.thepublictheatre.org or call 782-3200.