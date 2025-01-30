Andwell Health Partners launches audiology service line

LEWISTON, ME – Andwell is happy to welcome Joshua A. Huppert, Au.D., who has joined Andwell Medical Partners, Andwell’s Multi-specialty Medical Group, to lead Andwell Audiology.

Originally a native of the southwest suburbs of Chicago, Dr. Huppert earned his Doctor of Audiology (AuD) degree from Pacific University in Oregon and completed his clinical residency at A.I. DuPont’s Hospital for Children in Delaware. Since then, Dr. Huppert has spent his last near-decade career providing impactful, evidence-based, and patient-centered care across the environments of pediatric hospitals, academic medical centers and the hearing industry. His clinical expertise in pediatric and vestibular audiology has earned him prestigious speaking engagements at local, national and international conferences and invitations to review many esteemed audiology journals. Dr. Huppert is also a published author, experienced leader and seasoned mentor of audiology students, medical residents/fellows and trainees.

Mathew Collins, Vice President of Medical & Community Services at Andwell Health Partners, shares “We are launching an Audiology Service Line to fill an important gap throughout the state of Maine. Maine people, of all ages, living in all zip codes, deserve better access to clinically excellent hearing healthcare services.

As Andwell works to collaborate with partners, payers, and the state of Maine to innovate care delivery and reimbursement models, Andwell has also been taking active steps to grow, evolve and diversify service offerings. While maintaining its legacy home health and hospice services, Audiology is one of a handful of services that Andwell has launched over the last couple of years, including the Maine Center for Palliative Medicine, a mobile wound care practice, personal care and companionship, therapy and early learning, behavioral health, and outpatient therapy care clinics.

Collins continues, “Dr. Huppert is a national thought leader in the hearing healthcare space – with experience leading and personally delivering care across the full healthcare continuum.

He shared that ”the prevalence of individuals with hearing loss in Maine is one of the highest in country at just under 17% . When we further consider that individuals with untreated hearing loss are at increased risks for social isolation, depression, anxiety, and even cognitive decline, it is not difficult to see how valuable and necessary access to high-quality hearing healthcare is for communities to truly thrive.” Dr. Huppert went on to say that he has dreamt of living in Maine most of his adult life. “I am humbled by the opportunity to be a part of what I know will be a life-changing service with Andwell and the Maine community at large. I can’t wait to get started and look forward to meeting/serving the Maine community.”

Andwell Audiology is located at 72 Strawberry Avenue in Lewiston. The clinic opens on February 24, 2025, and is now accepting referrals. Call your primary care or specialist provider to ask for a referral.