“Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary” at TPT

LEWISTON, ME – The Public Theatre in Lewiston will present Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary for two shows only on June 13 & 14. Forever Everly is more than a performance—it’s a journey through the groundbreaking music and enduring legacy of The Everly Brothers, presented in a way that’s as unique as their harmonies.

?Rich with iconic footage, storytelling, and insight, Forever Everly is a beautifully crafted documentary that takes the audience deep into the lives, struggles, and triumphs of Don and Phil Everly, revealing the heart and soul behind one of the most influential musical duos in history.

From the setting of a warm living room, Jared Mancuso and Nick Gallardo perform The Everly Brothers’ most beloved hits, from “All I Have to Do Is Dream” to “Wake Up Little Susie,” live on-stage. The show doesn’t stop with only The Everly Brothers— audiences are treated to a carefully curated selection of songs by artists inspired by the duo, including Paul Simon, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, and more. It’s a celebration of the timeless music that shaped rock ‘n’ roll, delivered with passion and authenticity.

This experiential multimedia show encourages the audience to feel every note, sing along, or even get up and dance. Perfect for music lovers of all ages, Forever Everly creates a one-of-a-kind atmosphere that fills the theatre with joy and nostalgia and will leave you with a renewed appreciation for the artistry of this iconic era.

“Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary” will be performed at The Public Theatre on Friday, June 13 at 7:00 pm, and Saturday, June 14 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $35-40. Discounted tickets for 35 Below Members and youth 18 and under. For tickets call 782-3200 or visit ThePublicTheatre.org. Theatre Location: 31 Maple St, Lewiston.

“Forever Everly” is sponsored by Uncle Andy’s Digest/Lydia Media. Season Underwriters: Sun Journal, Platz Associates, and Bennett Radio Group.

Nick Gallardo and Jared Mancuso perform as The Everly Brothers in “Forever Everly: The Everly Brothers Rockumentary”