Two Rotary Clubs donate to One Lewiston Resiliency Fund

LEWISTON, ME – The Farmington Rotary Club and the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club jointly presented a check for $5,000 to the One Lewiston Resiliency Fund at an awards banquet held at the Green Ladle in Lewiston on May 15. The formal presentation was made by Sue Pratt, past president of the Farmington club and governor-elect of Rotary District 7790; and Roger Philippon, immediate past president of the L-A club.

Both clubs belong to Rotary International District 7790, which consists of 58 clubs spread out over the province of Quebec and the state of Maine, from Lewiston-Auburn north. The L-A club was established in 1917, and the Farmington club just celebrated its one hundredth anniversary on May 17.

The One Lewiston Resiliency Fund is a collaboration between the City of Lewiston and the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. The Fund is guided by a committee representative of those communities impacted by the tragic and violent events of October 25, 2023. The purpose of the committee is to steward the donations of the One Lewiston Resilience Fund to support the long-term healing for our community and economy. More information is available at onelewiston.org.

Two Rotary clubs joined together to make a $5,000 donation to the One Lewiston Resiliency Fund. From left in the photo are Larry Delhagen, president of the Lewiston-Auburn club; Shanna Cox, president and CEO of the LA Metro Chamber, and One Lewiston Fund committee coordinator; Danielle Parent, director of the Maine Resiliency Center; Nicole Welch, director of recreation for the city of Lewiston and a One Lewiston Fund steering committee member; Sue Pratt, past president of the Farmington club and governor-elect of Rotary District 7790; and Roger Philippon, immediate past president of the L-A club.