Great Falls Pride kicks off Pride Month with community events

LEWISTON, AUBURN, ME – Great Falls Pride Week returns June 1 – June 7 with seven days of celebration, creativity, and connection across Lewiston-Auburn. Events include art, storytelling, cycling, the Pride March & Festival, and more—all in the spirit of pride, visibility, and resilience.

“This year feels especially important to come together and celebrate our communities,” said Great Falls Pride (GFP) organizer Tyler Pulk. “We’ve created a mix of events so there’s something for everyone, because Pride celebrates our entire LGBTQ+ community and those who care about and support us.”

The week kicks off Sunday, June 1 with the Pride March from Auburn’s Festival Plaza (10 AM) to Lewiston’s Simard-Payne Park, followed by a festival featuring food, 50 vendors, the Lewiston Farmers’ Market, and more. The afterparty starts at 6 PM at Olive Pit Brewing.

“Pride is a reminder that our communities deserve to live with dignity, safety, and joy,” said Alex Pine, another GFP organizer. “These events help our community members recognize that there is a queer community in this area, and we’re here if they want to be a supportive part of it.”

The full (free!) event lineup for the end of the week includes:

June 5: Stories at the Corner with L/A Arts (7 PM)

June 6: LGBTQ Wine Tasting at The Vault (5 PM), Painting Positivity at Maine Family Planning (6 PM)

June 7: Pride Prom at Lewiston Public Library (All Ages 5–7 PM, Adults 8–10 PM)

“We’re proud to work with community partners to create spaces where LGBTQ+ people feel safe, seen, and celebrated,” said GFP organizer Dani Wyman.

Details about the Great Falls Pride events can be found online. Great Falls Pride is a volunteer-led effort fiscally sponsored by the L/A Metro Chamber of Commerce.