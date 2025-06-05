Auburn City Manager named “Citizen of the Year”

AUBURN, ME – During an event held Wednesday at the Auburn Senior Community Center, the Auburn Business Association presented their annual “Auburn Citizen of the Year” award.

For 51 years, the Auburn Business Association has recognized extraordinary individuals who have contributed their time and abilities to the community. In 1974, the ABA began a tradition of honoring an outstanding person in the community for business and community service.

The purpose of the award is to recognize a person who lives or works in Auburn who has made a local, state or national impact and has enriched the community. This may have been accomplished through a lifetime of service or by a single deed, the benefit of which will continue to be felt and recognized years later.

Auburn City Manager Phil Crowell has been named the 2025 Auburn Business Association Citizen of the Year.

At the ceremony, Crowell was warmly celebrated by local, state and national elected officials and their representatives, local community and business leaders, and a room full of dear friends, family members, colleagues, and city staff.

Nicole Lajoie Caron, President of the ABA Board of Directors, welcomed attendees, saying, “The impact Phil Crowell has had on our community, businesses and individuals is immeasurable.”

Retired Auburn City Manager Peter Crichton served as emcee for the evening.

“Phil has the respect and admiration of his colleagues statewide,” said Crichton. “I feel privileged to have worked with him. I am pleased to call him a friend, and I am so proud of the great job he is doing as city manager.”

Remarks, sentiments, and other heartfelt greetings were shared by Auburn Mayor Jeffrey Harmon, who presented Crowell with a key to the city; Pastor Roger Cousineau of East Auburn Baptist Church; Carlene Tremblay from US Senator Susan Collins’ Office; Ben Tucker from US Senator Angus King’s Office; Scott Dresser from Congressman Jared Golden’s Office; Maine State Senator (and ABA Board Member) Bruce Bickford; State Representative Laurel Libby; Dr. Betsy Libby, Central Maine Community College President; and CMCC’s Director of Athletics and Housing, Dave Gonyea.

Through the countless accolades and stories shared at the event, the theme was consistent: Phil’s legacy of service, integrity, and his strong sense of responsibility and citizenship will have a lasting impact on the City of Auburn. Crowell was lauded for his profound dedication to public service; his exceptional leadership abilities; his commitment to excellence; and his love for his family, friends, and community.

The City of Auburn warmly congratulates Auburn native, proud Veteran, family man, friend and mentor, respected community leader, retired Chief of Police, and current City Manager Phil Crowell, the 2025 Auburn Business Association Citizen of the Year!

Nicole Lajoie Caron, Phil Crowell, Jennifer Crowell. Photo by Jose Leiva.