Franco Center hosts Adult Prom Night

Sean Wallace and Mitch Thomas, as the principal and assistant principal of fictitious L-A High School, lead the cast of characters presenting this year’s Adult Prom.

“Bring your friends and join in for the most fun you’ve had since high school – maybe the most fun you’ve ever had,” says Executive Director Mitch Thomas, who invites anyone and everyone to come out for the Gendron Franco Center’s fourth annual Adult Prom (“Just like high school, only better”) on Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

Played by Thomas and Sean Wallace, the principal and assistant principal of fictitious L-A High School will once again serve as hosts for the evening of fun. The comical dinner-theater program will also include a dance contest, the coronation of the Prom King and Queen, a photo booth, and much more.

The theme for this year’s Prom is “It’s a Jungle Out There.” The doors and bar will open at 6 p.m. A delicious buffet dinner prepared by the Franco Center staff will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. After that, prom-goers will dance until 11:30 p.m. to tunes from across the second half of the 20th century. D.J. Eric Lunt of Big Entertainment will return to play “Wolfman Jack.”

Guests are encouraged to come in prom attire, animal print attire, or both. Attendees may call Ann’s at 782-3457 to order corsages and boutonnieres to be held at will-call for the event. The ticket price of $40 includes dinner, dancing, entertainment, on-site parking, and other surprises. Seating is reserved and booking ahead is advised. For full tables or larger parties, call 783-1585. To reserve an individual seat, visit francocenter.org.