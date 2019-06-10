FREE Community Seminar Tuesday: Cartilage Restoration of the Knee

Michael O’Malley, MD

Spectrum Healthcare Partners – OA Centers for Orthopaedics’ surgeon Michael O’Malley, MD will host this discussion in Portland on June 11th, 2019. His comprehensive presentation will discuss knee pain, how cartilage restoration may help and what to expect from the procedure. He will also discuss when this procedure may be right for you and will answer any questions you may have.

Dr. O’Malley is a board-certified, fellowship trained sports medicine surgeon, who performs procedures in our outpatient surgery centers and at local hospital partner sites. As with the entire Spectrum Healthcare Partners orthopaedic team, he uses leading edge technologies and practices to provide you with exceptional care.

This free community seminar will be offered on Tuesday, June 11th from 6:00-7:00pm at OA Centers for Orthopaedics on 33 Sewall St. in Portland.

Though there is no cost for the presentation, we do request that you reserve your spot in advance. For more information or to reserve your spot now, call 207-482-7854 or email Nikki.withrow@spectrumhcp.com.