RSU 16 Adult Ed honors graduates

Among this year’s graduates were (l. to r., from front) Samra Nay, Parker Smith, Rebekah Paschke, Brawn Young, Cassandra Myers, and Morgan Nielsen. (Photo by Lucas Moulton)

Ten RSU 16 Adult Education students were honored at a cap and gown graduation ceremony recently for meeting High School completion goals. Over 75 friends and family members gathered in the gymnasium of Elm Street School in Mechanic Falls as six of the graduates marched single file to “Pomp and Circumstance,” played by pianist Lindsay Cook.

The 2019 graduates are Kianna A. Argueta, Todd J. Lopes, Cassandra A. Myers, Samra J. Nay, Morgan L. Nielsen, Rebekah S. Paschke, Parker V. Smith, Oliver L. Strout, Jarred M. Vandeymark, and Brawn D. Young.

Director Jenny Rose shared lessons learned by staff from this year’s students and Regional Representative Marge Kilkelly offered words of congratulations on behalf of Senator Angus King. Superintendent Ken Healey, members of the RSU 16 School Board, Poland Town Manager Matt Garside, and Ellen Wainwright, Staff Assistant to Senator Susan Collins, were also in attendance.

Several graduates were recognized by staff with specific awards: Perseverance to Samra Nay; Overcoming Obstacles to Parker Smith; and Academic Achievement to Cassandra Myers. The Central Maine Community College Courage to Grow scholarship was also awarded to Rebekah Paschke for one three-credit course.

Before receiving their diplomas from Teacher Susan Lasselle and Superintendent Healey, graduates personally thanked family, friends, and educators who supported them in their educational journey by presenting them with a red rose. For more information about Maine Adult Education or to find the program nearest you, visit www.maineadulted.org.