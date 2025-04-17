Greater Androscoggin Humane Society Dog Walk & 5K Run

LEWISTON, ME – The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society is now accepting registrations for people and their canine friends to walk in the Strutt your Mutt or run in the Dash for Dogs 5K on Sunday, April 27th

Both events will take place at the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society. Registration begins at 8:00am with the timed run and walk (the walk is not timed) starting at 9:00am. Cost to pre-register for both the 5K and the Walk is $30 in advance or $35 onsite the day of the event. The money raised from this day stays right here in our community and directly benefits the homeless, abandoned and abused animals at the Humane Society for their food, shelter, veterinary care and a chance at a new home.

This is a casual “people” run/walk along the Androscoggin Riverside Trail; dogs are welcome, but not necessary. Participating as a team through your business or with your friends is also encouraged. Dogs must be leashed on leads no longer that 6’ (no retractable leashes allowed) and have their current rabies vaccination. No dogs in heat please. Sign up information is available at the Shelter or online at www.gahumane.org/dashfordogs/

The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, located at 55 Strawberry Avenue in Lewiston, provides a safe haven for nearly 3,000 sick, homeless and abused animals in the greater Androscoggin area per a year. The primary support for the shelter comes from fundraising events, such as Strutt your Mutt and the Dash for Dogs 5K and donations of concerned citizens. If you are interested in learning more about volunteering at the shelter or adopting an animal call 783-2311 or visit the website at www.SavingPetsInMaine.org. You can also join them on www.facebook/GAHumane.