Register now for Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Bowl for Kids’ Sake

MAINE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine (BBBSMM) invites local businesses, organizations, families, and individuals to sign up to Bowl For Kids’ Sake. The 2025 seven-county multiple-bowl event major sponsors are: Camden National Bank, the Masonic Charitable Foundation and Quirk Auto Group.

Every year, half a million people across America come together to have fun and raise money to support Big Brothers Big Sisters. The Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a fun and easy way for individuals and companies to make an impact on the local community, and has been held nationally for over fifty years.

The local Androscoggin bowling event will be held Thursday, May 8th at Just-In-Time Recreation in Lewiston. Teams of bowlers raise funds for youth mentoring programs in Androscoggin, and then have a great time at the Bowl for Kids’ Sake event joining other local teams on the lanes.

According to BBBSMM Executive Director, Tade Sullivan, every Big and Little match the agency creates and professionally supports, costs about $2,000 annually. “The funds raised at our Bowl for Kids’ Sake events support matches between the Bigs and their Littles in our programs here in Androscoggin.”

“Proceeds from Bowl for Kids’ Sake events make it possible for our agency to provide mentoring services free of charge to children and families,” said Jennifer Cartmell, the Androscoggin Manager. “Whether you bowl, volunteer or support an event with a sponsorship, you will be supporting a local child. Big Brothers Big Sisters, fosters strong and enduring relationships, filled with support, friendship and fun with creative activities.”

Businesses and individuals can register a team online at bbbsmidmaine.org, select a desired bowling time, form a team of four bowlers and create personal fundraising pages where supporters can make safe electronic donations. Teams that register early will receive a 2025 Bowl for Kids’ Sake t-shirts at the event.

Local businesses support Bowl for Kids’ Sake Androscoggin by becoming sponsors, donating prizes and forming teams to participate, but event volunteers are also welcome. Contact Cartmell for more information. Additionally, Cartmell would welcome the chance to meet with your organization or business to discuss BBBS programs and how you can support the event and help local children. Call Jennifer Cartmell at 207-653-3857 or email jennifer@bbbsmidmaine.org. For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine, visit bbbsmidmaine.org.