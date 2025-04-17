Upcoming April children’s events at Lewiston Public Library

April 22nd – April 26th: MAKE AN OWL FRIEND IN THE CHILDREN’S DEPARTMENT ON THE 3RD FLOOR

Come create your very own owl friend out of paper and feathers. Make an owl to take home or create one for display at the Lewiston Public Library. Use crayons, colored pencils, feathers and glue to decorate your paper owl. All materials are provided.

Free. In person.

April 22nd at 11am at the Lewiston Public Library: CHEWONKI’S – OWLS OF MAINE: HABITS AND ADAPTATIONS OF MAINE’S NATIVE OWLS

Chewonki will present their traveling natural history program, Owls of Maine: Habits and Adaptations of Maine’s Native Owls in Callahan Hall. This program includes an intimate and detailed look at a live owl, bringing these creatures of the night into the light! Free. No registration required.

All ages are welcome to attend.

April 22nd at 5p.m. at the Lewiston Public Library: DON’T LOSE IT, REUSE IT!

Celebrate Earth Day at the Lewiston Public Library in the Children’s Department. Children will learn about the importance of Earth Day and the ways they can reduce, reuse, and recycle. By using bottle caps, recycled paper, and plastic bags, children can create stylish friendship bracelets, goofy puppets, or adorable mini pets.

This program is recommended for elementary-aged kids 6–14 years old. Free. No registration required. Bring recycled materials.

April 24th at 12PM at the Lewiston Public Library SPRING BREAK STEM: DISSECT AN OWL PELLET

LPL’s Children’s Department will be offering the program Spring Break STEM: Dissect an Owl Pellet. Owl’s swallow their food whole but cannot digest bones and fur so these are separated by the owl’s gizzard. After several hours, the owl regurgitates a pellet of the undigested material. The pellets have been professionally sanitized and arrive ready for dissection, offering participants the chance to identify the bones of the owl’s previous meals. Free. No registration required. Gloves and dissection materials will be provided, as well as one owl pellet per participant.

This activity is recommended for kids ages 8 and older.

April 25th at 10AM at the Lewiston Public Library: SOME BUNNY LOVES YOU KEEPSAKE

Use your young child’s footprints to create a spring bunny keepsake. Free. No registration required.

Recommended for caregivers and their children between the ages of birth-5 years old.