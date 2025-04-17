AUBURN, ME — Physical therapists seeking to enhance their orthopedic evaluation skills have a unique opportunity to learn from a leading expert in the field. Paul Marquis, PT, founder of Ortho Eval Pal and host of the Ortho Eval Pal Podcast, will be leading a hands-on course, Evaluation & Management of Shoulder Dysfunction, on May 31, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, at the St. Mary’s Center for Physical Rehabilitation, 15 Gracelawn Road, Auburn, ME 04210.

Designed specifically for physical therapists, this course offers practical training to improve assessment techniques and build confidence in diagnosing and managing shoulder dysfunction. With over 30 years of experience in orthopedic and sports-related evaluations, Marquis is committed to helping PTs refine their skills and enhance patient care.

Attendees will gain hands-on experience with advanced evaluation methods, learning effective strategies that can be immediately applied in practice. Whether you’re an experienced clinician or looking to strengthen your orthopedic assessment skills, this course will provide the tools and knowledge needed to excel.

For more information or to register, visit orthoevalpal.com