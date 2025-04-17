FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«

St. Mary’s Center for Physical Rehab hosts leading PT expert

April 17, 2025 | Author

AUBURN, ME — Physical therapists seeking to enhance their orthopedic evaluation skills have a unique opportunity to learn from a leading expert in the field. Paul Marquis, PT, founder of Ortho Eval Pal and host of the Ortho Eval Pal Podcast, will be leading a hands-on course, Evaluation & Management of Shoulder Dysfunction, on May 31, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, at the St. Mary’s Center for Physical Rehabilitation, 15 Gracelawn Road, Auburn, ME 04210.

Designed specifically for physical therapists, this course offers practical training to improve assessment techniques and build confidence in diagnosing and managing shoulder dysfunction. With over 30 years of experience in orthopedic and sports-related evaluations, Marquis is committed to helping PTs refine their skills and enhance patient care.

Attendees will gain hands-on experience with advanced evaluation methods, learning effective strategies that can be immediately applied in practice. Whether you’re an experienced clinician or looking to strengthen your orthopedic assessment skills, this course will provide the tools and knowledge needed to excel.

For more information or to register, visit orthoevalpal.com

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«


Contact Us!

89 Union Street, Suite 1014
Auburn, ME 04210
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2025 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.