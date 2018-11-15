“Happy Together” concert to benefit Friends of Pettingill Park

Six popular duos from Maine will perform at Denny Breau’s “Happy Together” concert to support ongoing improvements at Lewiston’s Pettingill School Park. Taking place Sunday, November 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston, this will be Breau’s fifth fundraising concert to benefit the park project spearheaded by the Friends of Pettingill group. Tickets are $20 per person and are available at the Franco Center’s web site.

Denny will perform with his wife, Ann Breau, a flautist with jazz and classical training who often shares the stage with her husband. Also performing will be singer Kathy Haley and pianist Phil House, country-folk duo Donnie Katlin and Jewel Clark, 2016 Maine Country Music Hall of Fame inductees Frank Coffin and Malinda Liberty, country and honky-tonk duo Mike Preston and Kim Curry, and bluegrass musicians Ken and Jane Brooks.

The “Happy Together” theme is a fitting description of the six duos and the music they will play. The annual Friends of Pettingill fundraising concert produced by Denny Breau has become one of the most anticipated shows in Central Maine and frequently sells out.

Located on College Street in Lewiston at the site of the former Pettingill Elementary School, Pettingill School Park is the Twin Cities’ newest playground and greenspace. Many of the park’s improvements have been purchased through financial campaigns organized by the Friends of Pettingill group. Vice-Chair Bill Maroldo, who helps produce the annual concert, says the event is the group’s biggest fundraiser.

“We would not have been able to accomplish so much at the park without the support of Denny and his many musician friends,” said Maroldo.

One of the park’s signature structures, the Lenny Breau Pergola, stands as a tribute to Denny’s late brother, renowned jazz guitarist Lenny Breau. Built by students from the Lewiston Regional Technical Center, the pergola is fast becoming a popular site for birthdays, concerts, reunions and weddings. The park has also co-hosted the police department’s “Movie Night in the Park,” the annual “Bike to School Day,” “Maine Arbor Week” projects, and many other community events.

For more information, contact Bill Maroldo of Friends of Pettingill at 740-4640 or visit their Facebook page.