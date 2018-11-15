Connie Francis tribute show returns to Franco Center

Louis Philippe’s Reindeer Productions will present its popular musical tribute to top-charting female vocalist Connie Francis, “Among My Souvenirs,” on Sunday, November 18 at 2 p.m. at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston.

In September of 1994, Reindeer Theatre Company presented its debut performance of “Among My Souvenirs” in the upstairs auditorium of Warren Memorial Library in Westbrook. The show was a remarkable grassroots success for a small local production, says director Louis Philippe, but it wasn’t until 2015 when “The Connie Francis Show,” as many affectionately call it, was resurrected.

The Franco Center booked the show in November of 2015 for the Sunday after Thanksgiving. When ticket sales were higher than expected, the show was moved to the main performance hall upstairs. That event sold out, so the Center brought the show back in November of 2016, 2017… and now 2018.

“It’s almost like one of those cult musicals, like ‘Rocky Horror’ or ‘Mama Mia,’ where everybody goes and sings along, reminisces, reconnects, and has a predictably very fun time,” says Philippe.

Among the songs one can expect to hear in the show are “Among My Souvenirs,” “Where the Boys Are,” “V-A-C-A-T-I-O-N,” “Frankie,” “Lipstick on Your Collar,” “Guess My Heart Has a Mind Of Its Own,” “Who’s Sorry Now,” “I’ll Follow the Boys,” and “Stupid Cupid.” Plus, for this performance only, the audience will be treated to a special “Connie Christmas Sing-Along.”

In addition to Krista Johnson reprising her role as Connie Francis, the “Connie Combo” includes Music Director Louise Philippe on piano, original 1994 cast member Tom O’Donnell on guitar, Jimmy McGirr on bass, and Joe Napoleone on drums.

Reserved seats are $18; students will be admitted free of charge. There will also be concession and bar sales during intermission. The doors and bar will open one hour before the show. For more information or to buy tickets, visit or call the Box Office at 783-1585 or see francocenter.org.