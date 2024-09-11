Honor together with the 2024 Dempsey Challenge

Throughout the Dempsey Challenge event, we’ll take time and space to HONOR TOGETHER: the friends, family, and loved ones whose lives have been impacted by cancer.

Amanda Dempsey Award

2023 AMANDA DEMPSEY AWARD WINNER: TONY ACHILLE

Named in memory of Patrick Dempsey’s mother Amanda Dempsey, the award is presented to a cancer survivor who has a passion for helping Mainers with cancer. Although Amanda was reserved and humble, she had a warm presence, and was passionate about giving back to her community.

Past winners include Trevor Maxwell (2022), Sue Craib (2021), Jon Henry (2020), Priscilla “Pat” Rollins (2019), Barbara Deschenes (2018), Christina Parrish (2017), Brooke Ismail (2016), Dr. James Campbell (2015), Nel Bernard (2014), Hailey Sontag (2013), Kristen Short (2012), Laura Davis (2011), Scott Thomas (2010), and Carlene Sperry and Allen Lariviere (2009).

Signs of Hope + Healing

At the Dempsey Challenge, you’ll see wonderful messages of support and love lining the Riverwalk and portions of the run/walk and ride routes. Signs of Hope + Healing are an important reminder of what the Dempsey Challenge and Dempsey Center are all about – showing support for those impacted by cancer.

Dempsey Challenge participants, spectators, volunteers – anyone impacted by cancer – are invited to create a sign for display throughout Dempsey Challenge weekend.

IMPORTANT: Signs must be received by the following time in order to guarantee placement:

Dempsey Center, Lewiston: Friday, September 20, 7PM ET

Dempsey Center, South Portland: Thursday, September 19, 7PM ET

Please refer to the Submission Packet (see button below) for instructions and submission form. You’ll include it along with your sign and mounting bracket one of two ways:

Mail to: Dempsey Center, 29 Lowell St. 5th Floor, Lewiston, ME 04240

Drop off at the Dempsey Center in Lewiston or So. Portland during normal business hours.

Patrick Dempsey with his mother, Amanda Dempsey