Volunteer opportunities at the Dempsey Challenge

Did you know it takes over 500 volunteers to make the Dempsey Challenge a reality? As a volunteer, you can choose from a number of opportunities to help make a difference. Volunteering is an amazing way to connect, have fun and help make lives better for people impacted by cancer.

Volunteer opportunities will be available from September 16-22 for the 2024 event.

Are you ready to volunteer?

Go to dempseycenter.org and click “Register to Volunteer” to be directed to our Volunteer Management Software. From there, please navigate to the left-hand side of the page to create your account. After completing your application, you will be able to select the Volunteer Opportunity you’d like to apply for and follow the steps from there!

Why Volunteer?

Our volunteers say they LOVE being part of the Dempsey Challenge’s fun and supportive community and picking a shift that works for them. It’s a powerful way to make a difference, make new friends, and help make life better for people impacted by cancer!

Is There a Job for Me?

Yes! Volunteering is for everyone. Coworkers, neighbors, families, friends, and more. Work a rest stop, cheer for participants, or help us go green with our Green Team! We have short and long shifts, before and during the event, for all ages and abilities.

Can Volunteers Join a Team?

Yes! Although it is never required, volunteers are always welcome to be part of a Dempsey Challenge team. You can join riders, walkers, runners, and virtual participants for even more fun and fundraising. Or – make a team of all volunteers and set a team fundraising goal!

Want More Information?

You can find many more details by taking a look at Volunteer Guide. Still have questions? Feel free to email us at info@dempseychallenge.org. We are always happy to help!