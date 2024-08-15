L-A Balloon Festival Schedule

Friday, Aug. 16

Balloon Launch, Simard Payne Park, 6:00 AM

Food Vendors, Simard Payne Park, 4:00 PM–10:00 PM

Carnival, Lincoln St. Lewiston, near Station Grille, 4:00 PM–10:00 PM

Artisan/Makers Fair and Trade Show, Simard Payne Park, 4:00 PM–8:00 PM. Join us for an Artisan/Makers Fair & Trade Show presented by Maine Micro Artisans. Hundreds of talented makers will feature crafted soaps, woodworking, crochet plush pals, candles, jewelry, artwork, handcrafted baskets, stained glass, pottery, embroidery, and so much more!

Medieval Tent Activities, Simard Payne Park, 4:00 PM–8:00 PM. More information coming soon!

Live Music: Rumor Has It, Platz Associates Main Stage at Simard Payne Park, 4:30 PM–5:45 PM. Rumor Has It is a band from Central/Southern Maine that plays a wide variety of music traversing decades and multiple genres.

Live Music, Platz Associates Main Stage at Simard Payne Park, 5:45 PM–6:45 PM. More information about performers coming soon!

Balloon Launch, Simard Payne Park, 6:00 PM

Live Music: The Girls of L ~ A, Platz Associates Main Stage at Simard Payne Park, 6:45 PM–7:45 PM. The Girls of L ~ A was the brain child of Kathy Haley who wanted to form a group, not the Ya Ya Sisterhood, but maybe the LA LA Sisterhood. A group of talented professional vocalists to perform for events and various public performances.

Live Music: Taylor Hughes, Platz Associates Main Stage at Simard Payne Park, 8:00 PM–10:00 PM

Moon Glow Primary, Simard Payne Park, 8:30 PM–9:00 PM

Saturday, Aug. 17

Balloon Launch, Simard Payne Park, 6:00 AM

Pancake Breakfast, Simard Payne Park, 5:30 AM–9:30 AM

Parade, 10:00 AM–11:30 PM. Sponsored by Northeast Charter

Carnival, Lincoln St. Lewiston, near Station Grille, 10:00 AM–10:00 PM

Food Vendors, Simard Payne Park, 11:00 AM–10:00 PM

Artisan/Makers Fair and Trade Show, Simard Payne Park, 12:00 PM–8:00 PM. Join us for an Artisan/Makers Fair & Trade Show presented by Maine Micro Artisans. Hundreds of talented makers will feature crafted soaps, woodworking, crochet plush pals, candles, jewelry, artwork, handcrafted baskets, stained glass, pottery, embroidery, and so much more!

“Motors on Main” Classic Car Show, Festival Plaza and Main St. in Auburn, 12:00 PM–5:00 PM. New to the Balloon Festival this year, the City of Auburn is hosting “MOTORS ON MAIN,” a classic car show. Featuring Beautiful classic cars from the Twisted Steel Car Club & others; Delicious beverages from Gritty McDuff’s Auburn, Craft Brew Underground, Lost Valley Brewing Company and Side By Each Brewing Co.; Delicious BBQ from Burnt Ends Barbecue; Sweet treats and beverages from Nutty Netties Café. Want to show YOUR classic car (1999 & older)? Register today! Participation is free & space is limited.

Paint Party with Wicked Illustrations, Simard Payne Park, 1:00 PM–3:00 PM

Cheer Performances, Simard Payne Park, 2:30 PM–3:30 PM

Live Music: Bazinga!, Platz Associates Main Stage @ Simard Payne Park; 4:30 PM–6:00 PM. Bazinga! will rock the night away with a dynamic mix of 90s to now hits, from alt-rock anthems to smooth R&B grooves. It’s the perfect recipe for a high-energy concert vibe that’ll have you dancing all night long!

Live Music: Denny Breau, Platz Associates Main Stage @ Simard Payne Park, 6:30 PM–7:25 PM. Denny Breau, acclaimed for his flawless guitar technique and genre-blending style, effortlessly merges folk, blues, country, and jazz into mesmerizing performances. Born into a musical family and hailed by critics for his soulful voice and intricate compositions, Denny captivates audiences with every note. A respected figure in the Maine music scene and a member of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame, he continues to inspire both listeners and fellow musicians alike with his solo work and performances alongside the Denny Breau Trio.

Balloon Launch, Simard Payne Park, 6:00 PM

Live Music: Motor Booty Affair, Platz Associates Main Stage @ Simard Payne Park, 7:30 PM–10:00 PM. Motor Booty Affair has been lighting up stages across America with their 70’s extravaganza dubbed “The Ultimate Disco Party Band”.

Motor Booty Affair consists of 4 funkateers straight from the planet Funktar; Superfly, Spanish Fly, Vinnie Boom-Boom Funktonio and Cyclone Link Skywalker Jr. It is their mission to get the crowd groovin’ as they deliver hits from Earth Wind & Fire, The Bee-Gees, KC and the Sunshine Band, Chic, The Commodores, Barry White, Abba and more. The songs are authentically reproduced by these top notch musicians with unsurpassed quality and attention to detail.

MBA’s show is energetic and peppered with 70’s lingo jive talkin’ and stage antics to make for an event you will never forget. Make sure you bring your boogie shoes because no matter how big the dance floor is – it’s always packed from the first song to the last!

Sunday, Aug. 18

Balloon Launch, Simard Payne Park, 6:00 AM

Pancake Breakfast, Simard Payne Park, 5:30 AM–9:30 AM

Lewiston Farmers’ Market, 2 Oxford St. Lewiston, 9:30 AM–2:00 PM. The Lewiston Farmers’ Market offers visitors a chance to connect with one another and shop for a wide variety of fresh, delicious, local foods and goods while fostering a vibrant downtown and building a strong community and local economy.

Family Fun Day, Simard Payne Park, 10:00 AM–2:00 PM. Sponsored by Central Maine Healthcare

Carnival, Lincoln St. Lewiston, near Station Grille, 10:00 AM–8:00 PM

Food Vendors, Simard Payne Park. 11:00 AM–8:00 PM

Live Music: Camp of Rock, Platz Associates Main Stage @ Simard Payne Park, 11:00 AM–12:15 PM. Camp of Rock is a 2-week music camp for kids ages 7-17, inspired by the movie “School of Rock.”

Artisan/Makers Fair and Trade Show, Simard Payne Park, 12:00 PM–8:00 PM. Join us for an Artisan/Makers Fair & Trade Show presented by Maine Micro Artisans. Hundreds of talented makers will feature crafted soaps, woodworking, crochet plush pals, candles, jewelry, artwork, handcrafted baskets, stained glass, pottery, embroidery, and so much more!

Live Music: Crosshair, Platz Associates Main Stage @ Simard Payne Park, 12:30 PM–1:00 PM. Crosshair is made up of teens ages 12-15. They perform 90s alternative and metal covers with some originals thrown in.

Live Music: Julia Gagnon, Platz Associates Main Stage @ Simard Payne Park, 2:00 PM–3:00 PM. Julia rose to stardom with her performance as a finalist on the 22nd season of American Idol. She is currently on tour for her debut album, Here In Maine, and we are so grateful to be adding her to our incredible line-up of musicians.

Balloon Launch, Simard Payne Park. 6:00 PM