Good Shepherd Food Bank welcomes new board members

AUBURN, ME – Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine recently welcomed five new board members to its Board of Directors, as well as appointed a new executive committee.

New Executive Committee Members Include:

Chair: Scott Maker, WoodworthMaker, LLC

Vice Chair: Kate Rush, Androscoggin Bank

Treasurer: Peter Richardson

Secretary: Mary Wright

New Board Members Include:

Phil Licari, Entrepreneur-In-Residence at the Roux Institute, a Portland, Maine, based institute of Northeastern University.

Whitney Gould-Cookson, MS, RD, LD, Clinical Dietitian at Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine.

Chris Bonacci, Vice President, Marketing at Ethos | VONT in Westbrook, Maine.

Susan Norton, Executive Vice President/Chief Administrative Officer at First National Bank in Damariscotta, Maine.

Christine Cummings, Executive Director of the Maine Grocers & Food Producers Association in Augusta, Maine.

The new members join the existing group of directors, including:

Odette Perriel, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Frank Pecoraro, Coastal Pacific Food Distributors

Dora Anne Mills, MD, MaineHealth

Mary Wright

Andrea Sockabasin, Wabanaki Public Health

Victoria W. Rogers, MD

Marwa Hassanien, Northern Light Health

Jason Fournier, BerryDunn

Peter Forester, Hannaford Supermarkets

Michelle Draeger, Maine Justice Foundation

Tae Chong, Maine State Chamber of Commerce

John Bennett

Peter Richardson

Kate Rush, Androscoggin Bank

Scott Maker, WoodworthMaker, LLC

For additional information on Good Shepherd Food Bank’s board of directors, visit www.FeedingMaine.org.