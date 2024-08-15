Good Shepherd Food Bank welcomes new board members
AUBURN, ME – Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine recently welcomed five new board members to its Board of Directors, as well as appointed a new executive committee.
New Executive Committee Members Include:
Chair: Scott Maker, WoodworthMaker, LLC
Vice Chair: Kate Rush, Androscoggin Bank
Treasurer: Peter Richardson
Secretary: Mary Wright
New Board Members Include:
Phil Licari, Entrepreneur-In-Residence at the Roux Institute, a Portland, Maine, based institute of Northeastern University.
Whitney Gould-Cookson, MS, RD, LD, Clinical Dietitian at Northern Light Mayo Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine.
Chris Bonacci, Vice President, Marketing at Ethos | VONT in Westbrook, Maine.
Susan Norton, Executive Vice President/Chief Administrative Officer at First National Bank in Damariscotta, Maine.
Christine Cummings, Executive Director of the Maine Grocers & Food Producers Association in Augusta, Maine.
The new members join the existing group of directors, including:
Odette Perriel, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Frank Pecoraro, Coastal Pacific Food Distributors
Dora Anne Mills, MD, MaineHealth
Mary Wright
Andrea Sockabasin, Wabanaki Public Health
Victoria W. Rogers, MD
Marwa Hassanien, Northern Light Health
Jason Fournier, BerryDunn
Peter Forester, Hannaford Supermarkets
Michelle Draeger, Maine Justice Foundation
Tae Chong, Maine State Chamber of Commerce
John Bennett
Peter Richardson
Kate Rush, Androscoggin Bank
Scott Maker, WoodworthMaker, LLC
For additional information on Good Shepherd Food Bank’s board of directors, visit www.FeedingMaine.org.