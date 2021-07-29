La Rencontre returns to the Franco Center

From Franco Center

LEWISTON – The La Rencontre luncheons return to the Dolard and Priscilla Gendron Franco Center on Thursday, Aug. 12.

La Rencontre (French for “the gathering”) as a way for our extended Franco-American family in the area to reconnect with each other and with our neighbors.

Meals and stories are shared, friends are reunited, and memories are made. La Rencontre is not restricted to French-speakers, or even those of Franco descent.

Entertainment will be provided by the well-known, and accomplished Nel Meservier and Mike Willette

The Meal will be lasagna, salad, roll, and desert. Coffee and tea are included with the meal. Full bar service will be available.

The fee for the meal and entertainment is $15. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. All proceeds to benefit the Franco Center.

The Franco Center is located at 46 Cedar Street in Lewiston.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Box Office at (207) 689-2000 or at www.francocenter.org.