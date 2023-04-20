Lewiston/Auburn Community Read 2023

LEWISTON, ME (April 15, 2023) — Welcome to the 3rd Annual Lewiston/Auburn Community Read with the Lewiston and Auburn Public Libraries. This year’s book pick is Maxi’s Secrets by Lynn Plourde, a Maine author.

A community read event is a shared reading experience where members of the community all read one book. By having access to and reading the same book, it further builds our depth of community in our cities by a shared act. Parents, business owners, students and community members can discuss the book and the thoughts it brings forward while building a culture of literacy.

Join us on Tuesdays, May 2nd and May 16th at 4PM in the Children’s Department at the Lewiston Public Library for a Maxi’s Secrets kids book club. Both programs will include snacks and each participant will receive a free copy of the book to keep. This program is recommended for ages 10 and up and no registration is required.

Come celebrate the Lewiston/Auburn Read with author Lynn Plourde on Saturday, May 20th at 11AM at the Lewiston Public Library in Callahan Hall. Enjoy an author talk with Lynn Plourde, food, book giveaways and signing, and activities for kids related to this year’s community read book Maxi’s Secrets. This event is for all ages and no registration is required.

The Lewiston Public Library is located downtown at 200 Lisbon Street at the corner of Pine Street. More information on this initiative is available by contacting the Lewiston Public Library at 513-3133 or LPLKids@lewistonmaine.gov.

