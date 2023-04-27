Broadway Meets Hollywood Concert 

LEWISTON, ME (April 22, 2023) — The Maine Music Society Chorale will perform a collection of songs from movie musicals that originated on Broadway in Broadway meets Hollywood at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, and at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, at the Franco Center in Lewiston.

The MMS Chorale, under the direction of their Artistic Director Dr. Richard Nickerson, is excited to bring you this inspired assortment of Tony and Oscar nominated selections from the best of music theater. Picture yourself strutting down the street with The Music Man, exploring traditions with Fiddler on the Roof, dancing with Mamma Mia, or reminiscing to the Sound of Music. You’ll be moved by the poignant melodies from The Wiz and Les Miserables; but this is only half of the program! The surprise final number will have you up, singing along and dancing in the aisles!

Since this is also Mother’s Day weekend, give Mom a very special experience that will evoke wonderful memories. This concert has a bit of something for everyone.

Join us as we take you through decades of music theater celebrating a true American art form.

Masks are optional.

Tickets are available online at www.mainemusicsociety.org or by calling our business office at 207-333-3386.

MMS encourages you to purchase your tickets ahead of time.

Tickets:

Adult – $25*; Senior – $23*; Student – $13*

Children under 12: free when accompanied by an adult.

Group rates: 20% off price before handling fee for 10 or more tickets to the same performance purchased at the same time.

* Handling fee: $2 per ticket

The Maine Music Society thanks our season sponsors Hardy, Wolf & Downing and the Ladd Foundation, the Event Sponsor Norway Savings Bank, and the Event Co-Sponsors Shukie & Segovias and Austin Associates for making this concert possible.

The Maine Music Society Chorale is an auditioned, mixed-voice community chorus based in Lewiston-Auburn. Led by Maine Music Society Artistic Director Dr. Richard Nickerson, the 70-plus voice chorale has distinguished itself with an ever-evolving level of excellence and professionalism. Founded as the Androscoggin Chorale in 1973, the group’s diverse repertoire reflects its desire to advance the cultural heritage of Central Maine, to explore a broad range of musical genres — contemporary, musical theatre, classical, opera, oratorio — and to provide its members with opportunities to experience their love of singing.

MMS Chorale at March 23 concert with Director Dr. Richard Nickerson. Photo by Jared Morneau.