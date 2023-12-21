Lewiston Police, Boston Fire face off in Battle of the Badges

LEWISTON, ME – Prepare for a thrilling clash between New England’s courageous first responders as they battle it out on Fri., Jan. 19, 2024. The Battle of the Badges brings together the finest members of the Lewiston Police Department as they face off against the bravest members of Boston Fire from the City of Boston Fire Department at The Colisée, 190 Birch St., Lewiston, all for a great cause.

This isn’t just any game; it’s a passionate drive to uplift and support the families impacted by the tragic Oct. 25 mass shooting in Lewiston. Your attendance means making a difference as all proceeds from this event will directly benefit the victims’ families, aiding them in time of need.

Event Details:

WHAT: Battle of the Badges

WHO: Lewiston Police Department vs Boston Fire

WHEN: Friday, January 19, 2024 – puck drops at 7 PM

WHERE: The Colisée, 190 Birch St., Lewiston

COST: Free, or your generous donation as admission

The excitement doesn’t stop with the game! Get ready for thrilling activities: participate in the chuck-a-puck, get your one-of-a-kind commemorative tee-shirt, grab your chance at the 50/50 raffle, and explore an array of awesome raffle items available for purchase.

Let’s rally together, show our support, and stand strong with those affected by the tragic events of Oct. 25. Visit the LPD Facebook page for more information and updates. Mark your calendars and be part of an evening that unites the community in support, honor, and unity. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of something truly impactful.