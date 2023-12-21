Celtics honor Lewiston’s Kenny Moore as Hero Among Us

BOSTON, MA — Kenny Moore of Lewiston, Maine is the Youth Bowling League President at Just-In-Time Recreation in Lewiston, where he teaches young kids how to bowl. On the evening of October 25th, Moore was leading practice with 15 of his youth bowlers when he heard a loud noise. He looked around the bowling alley and saw the gunman. He told his group to run toward the exits; half of his group followed his orders, while half froze in fear. Moore ran back inside to get the rest of his students outside to safety.

For his courageous actions in Lewiston, Moore was honored as a Hero Among Us during the Boston Celtics home game against the New York Knicks on December 8, 2023.

Since its establishment in 1997 by the Boston Celtics, the Heroes Among Us program has recognized outstanding individuals who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to their communities. The award is presented at every Celtics home game and pays tribute to the heroic achievements of these outstanding citizens.

