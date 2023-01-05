Lewiston to Hold Riverfront Island Presentation & Open House

LEWISTON, ME (December 29, 2022) — MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Come to a Riverfront Island Master Plan Update Open House on Jan. 12 at the Lewiston Public Library’s Callahan Hall, 200 Lisbon Street (snow date is Jan. 24).

View current ideas and comment on the design concepts being considered for inclusion in the Master Plan. This plan covers the Riverfront Trail, Simard-Payne Park, the canals, Island Point, and bike and pedestrian connections, as well as undeveloped parcels near the riverfront. From 5-7 PM, designs for each of these areas may be viewed at your own pace. There will be a short public presentation on the designs at 5:30 PM. Questions may be directed to the Planning & Code Department by calling 207-513-3125.